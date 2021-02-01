President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Dr Doyin Abiola, Nigeria’s first female newspaper editor and former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Concord Press Nigeria Limited, on the occasion of her 75th birthday.

Buhari, in a statement commended Abiola’s remarkable contributions to the growth of the Nigerian media industry and for inspiring many others to build successful careers as members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

Recognising Abiola’s positive influence on responsible journalism in the country as a thorough-bred reporter, columnist and editor, the President urged the veteran journalist to sustain her support towards raising the bar of professionalism, responsibility and accountability in the Nigerian media as a trusted source of information in a democracy.

He joins family, friends and protégés of Dr Abiola in praying for her health and happiness.