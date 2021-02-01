By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Opposition candidate and flag bearer of the National Unity Platform (NUP) in the recently, concluded Ugandan election, Bobi Wine filed a challenge at the Supreme Court on Monday against President Yoweri Museveni.

He alleged that the election was rigged.

According to Wine’s lawyer, Medard Sseggona, they want the election nullified and Museveni stopped from contesting in future elections.

“We want nullification of the election. We do not want (Museveni) participating in any future election,” Medard said at the Kampala courthouse where he filed the petition for the runner-up.

Museveni, 76-year-old who has ruled since 1986, won a sixth term in office with 58.6 percent of the vote. Wine, a 38-year-old singer turned politician, came a distant second with 34.8 percent.

Bobi Wine also claims he has extensive evidence of vote-rigging, including ballot-box stuffing, voter intimidation, and the manipulation of results at individual polling stations.

Museveni, however, said the election was the cleanest in Uganda’s history.

Similarly, Museveni’s party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has said it has made all the necessary preparations to handle the National Unity Platform (NUP)’s presidential election petition.

EARLIER: National Unity Platform legal team led by Hon. Sseggona Medard arrives at the Supreme Court to file their petition challenging the 14th January presidential election results. 📸: @francis_isano#NBSUpdates #UgVotes2021 pic.twitter.com/83TTqig3nM — NBS Television (@nbstv) February 1, 2021