By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Two lawmakers in Edo State House of Assembly on Monday dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They two lawmakers are the former Deputy Speaker and member representing Akoko-Edo Constituency 1, Yekini Idaiye and the member representing Orhionmwon East Constituency, Nosayaba Okunbor.

The two lawmakers were among those who abandoned the House and pitched tent with the former national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, against Governor Godwin Obaseki, when the battle of who control the party in the state raged.

They however returned to the floor of the House after the September 19 governorship election in the state, when Obaseki won the election on the platform of the PDP.

In his resignation letter, Yekini Idaiye said he “took this decision because of internal crisis in the party from my ward to the local government level which led to the factions in the party for some time now.

“It is on this note I have decided to resign my membership of the APC and officially defect to the PDP.”

Also in his resignation letter, Nosayaba Okunbor noted that his “decision is sequel to the division within the party which has become intractable.”

He added that he “made strenuous efforts to ensure that this division within the party is reconciled in line with the provision of party’s constitution, but to no avail as the leadership of the party has simply refused to allow the issues involved to be adjudicated upon.

“Consequently, I have no other option than to resign my membership as a lean Liberty they say is better than fat slavery.”

The Speaker, Marcus Onobun, while reading their letters of resignation from APC, welcomed the lawmakers to the PDP and commended their desire to work with the state governor in making Edo great again.

The defection of the two lawmakers has brought the number of PDP lawmakers to nine with only one APC lawmaker in the 10-man House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, the House adopted a resolution calling on the state commissioner of police and other relevant security agencies to address the menace of armed hoodlums unleashing terror in Orhionmwon, Esan west and other parts of the state.

The House also adopted a business calendar of 65 sitting days for the third quarter, second session, starting from February 1 to April 30, 2021.