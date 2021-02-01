By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Two former governors of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode and Babatunde Fashola have been absent from social media for over one year.

While Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing is visible everywhere and very busy, nothing much has been heard of Ambode since he left power in May 2019.

The former governor has been living a very quiet life and stayed off social media.

A check on the verified accounts of Ambode on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram showed that the former governor was last seen on social media on May 28, 2019.

That was the day he handed over power to his successor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

On that day, he posted thrice on his three social, but the last one read: “To the Glory of God, I have just handed over the reins of government in Lagos State to His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, after a rewarding 4-year experience.”

Ever since he missed out of a Ministerial slot in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, Ambode has been living a solitary life.

In January 2020, it was gathered that the former governor was running a leadership course in Harvard University which had kept him away from from friends and public glare. He only issued out press releases through his Chief Press Secretary, Habib Aruna, but he has kept to himself since.

The former governor breezed into the country a day before the New Year of 2020 quietly and refused that a press release be released in his name, preferring to remain unnoticed. He was in his Epe home to celebrate the New Year. He later went back to continue to course, but the outbreak of COVID-19 stalled the programme as he was forced to return to Nigeria.

PM NEWS nosed that Ambode is in the country, but he has chosen to keep a low profile, not even daring to make a little appearance or make comment on social media.

On the other hand, Fashola last visited his Twitter account on August 7, 2019 after he was screened by the Senate for a ministerial appointment.

That day, he tweeted: “On 29 July, I was screened by @NGRSenate as a ministerial nominee of President @MBuhari. It was about 2hrs of healthy interaction with the distinguished Senators. Here, for the records, is the transcript. Hope you’d find it illuminating.”

On his Facebook page, he made a comment last on May 7, 2019 during Ramadan. Since then he has been incommunicado on Facebook.

On his Instagram page, he made a comment last on June 28, 2020 when he turned 57 years. He had posted: “As I turn 57 today, I just want to urge Nigerians to remain steadfast and diligent. These times will surely pass and we are continuously striving to make her better for all of us. Thank everyone for the birthday wishes.”