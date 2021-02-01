By Abankula

Alhaja Sadiat Abeke Erogbogbo, mother of Abike Dabiri-Erewa is dead. The retired teacher and businesswoman died at the age of 90.

She would have marked her 91st on 6 June.

President Muhammadu Buhari has condole Dabiri-Erewa Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Diaspora Commission.

He equally sent words of comfort to the other children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of the departed, who was known as ‘Kind Teacher’ in the early part of her professional life.

Buhari recalled that Alhaja Erogbogbo was a well-rounded Nigerian.

She was born in Kano and educated in Lagos.

She later taught in Kano, Lagos and Jos, where she impacted positively on the lives of students who passed through her tutelage, hence the sobriquet, ‘Kind Teacher.’

President Buhari prayed that the soul of Mama Erogbogbo will rest well, and that God will comfort all those she left behind.