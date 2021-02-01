Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has lost her mother, Alhaja Sadiat Abeke Erogbogbo, a retired teacher and businesswoman, aged 90.

President Muhammadu Buhari has therefore condoled with her over the loss.

The President equally sends words of comfort to the other children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of the departed, who was known as ‘Kind Teacher’ in the early part of her professional life.

He recalled that Alhaja Erogbogbo was a well-rounded Nigerian, born in Kano, schooled in Lagos, and later taught in Kano, Lagos and Jos, where she impacted positively on the lives of students who passed through her tutelage, hence the sobriquet, ‘Kind Teacher.’

President Buhari prays that the soul of Mama Erogbogbo will rest well, and that God will comfort all those she left behind.