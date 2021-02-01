A 17-year-old boy, Quadri Taiwo, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly threatening the life of his mother.

The Police charged Taiwo for breach of peace and threat to life, punishable under sections 168 and 56 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in November 2020 at Balogun Street, Orile-Agege in Lagos State.

Ajayi said that the defendant threatened the life of Mojisola Taiwo, over a conflicting issue.

He said that Taiwo also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by sending a series of abusive text messages to his mother.

“Taiwo was, however, arrested after a thorough investigation,’’ Ajayi said.

Section 56 stipulates a one-year jail term for threatening violence.

Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O Ajibade, however, granted the defendant N50,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 11, for mention.