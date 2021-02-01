By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Coordinator of Rivers Taskforce on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks, DSP Felix Nwadibeye (retd) has again dismissed10 operatives from his team over allegations of extortion and negligence of duty.

While confirming the sack, DSP Nwadibeye (retd) said the sacked 10 operatives were posted to Oil Mill Market and Artillery, but abandoned their duty posts and went to areas where they know they can extort money from offenders.

He said, “I have warned officers that anybody caught in the same unlawful act will be dismissed in the same manner. There’s no room for extorting or compromise of our call of duty,” Nwadibeye said.

The latest dismissals bring the total number of sacked operatives of the Task Force to 21, in less than one month since the state government relaunched the outfit and it started patrolling the streets of Port Harcourt.

The reformed Taskforce was relaunched January 4, 2021.

The former Taskforce led by one Bright Amaehule was disbanded by Governor Nyesom Wike following incessant complaints about illegal activities of members, including abuse of the rights of members of the public.