Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford, has reacted after he became the target of racial attacks following their 0-0 draw against Arsenal on Saturday.

Rashford said he chose not to take screenshots of the messages he got, as it would be irresponsible to do so.

“Humanity and social media at its worst. Yes, I’m a Black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different.

“So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you’re just simply not going to get it here,” the 23-year-old tweeted late on Saturday.

I’m not sharing screenshots. It would be irresponsible to do so and as you can imagine there’s nothing original in them. I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don’t need to read it. Beautiful colours that should only be celebrated. — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 30, 2021

Earlier in the week, the FA condemned the racial abuse of Rashford’s teammates, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, following their 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United.

West Bromwich Albion’s Romaine Sawyers and Chelsea’s Reece James were also targeted this week.