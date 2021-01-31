President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated foremost historian, Prof Siyan Oyeweso, as he turns 60 on February 1, 2021.

The president’s message was conveyed in a statement released today by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity).

The President saluted the commitment to scholarship by Oyeweso, which has seen him author dozens of books and over 150 academic publications, with seminal works on Military and Strategic Studies, Culture history, Nigeria’s Islamic culture, Yoruba inter-state warfare, Nigeria’s identity question, among others.

President Buhari urged Professor Oyeweso to continue with moulding of the younger generation to appreciate intellectual rigour, research and scholarship, noting that such are the building blocks of a society and nation that would endure, and hold its own in the comity of nations.

The President further rejoiced with the family, friends and acquaintances of Prof Oyeweso, as well as the academia in general, as they celebrate one of their own.