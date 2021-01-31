The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, on Friday, 29th January 2021, commissioned the newly constructed Nigeria Police Public Relations School, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The Police PR School, which is one of the legacy projects of the Force within the past 2 years, will help to breed a more people-friendly, professional and human rights compliant Police Force, in addition to improving capacity and bridging public relations knowledge gaps amongst personnel of the Force.

The IGP, in his keynote address, noted that the construction of the School is in tandem with the vision of the Force to promote quality service delivery through constant training and re-training of personnel of the Force.

The IGP while thanking the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for the unrelenting commitment of the Federal Government towards providing necessary training infrastructural requirement and other organizational assets of the Force, also expressed appreciation to the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule and the host community for providing a very serene and conducive environment for the construction of the school.

Adamu assured that the school will bring policing closer to the people and foster an improved police-citizens relationship.

In his remarks, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State commended the IGP for the laudable project and assured of the Government’s continued support towards the smooth running of the School and the Police in general.

The Nigeria Police PR School is open to all lovers of knowledge within and outside the shores of Nigeria and shall be offering relevant programs in the field of public relations, emotional intelligence, psychology, sociology, community policing, strategic leadership etc.

Also in attendance at the commissioning ceremony are; the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, the Emir of Lafia, Hon. Justice Side Bage Muhammad I, members of the Force Management Team, DIG David Folawiyo, mni and DIG Joseph Egbunike, the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Lafia, Prof. Muhammad Sanusi Liman, the President and Chairman of Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Mallam Muktar Sirajo and Member, Academic Board Nigeria Police PR School, Lafia, Prof Emmanuel Dandaura.