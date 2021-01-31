By Kazeem Ugbodga

The Nigerian Police have arrested five suspects who specialised in the abduction of women in the country.

A statement issued by CP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer on Sunday said the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has said that the action plan being implemented by the Force to curb Sexual and Gender Based Violence, particularly all forms of abuse on women and children in the country, is yielding positive results.

“The IGP made the affirmation on the heels of the arrest of five (5) members of a kidnap for ransom gang which specializes in the abduction of women and the girl child, sexually abusing them and obtaining ransom from their families before their release,” Mba said.

Mba said the five suspects were arrested by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team following massive manhunt by the Force for the perpetrators of the recent trend of abduction of women in some States in the South-South part of the country, especially Port Harcourt and its environs.

“The victims are subjected to series of sexual abuses and ransom demanded from their families before their release,” he said.

The suspects are Osinachi Ngwakwe, 22yrs from Ubaka Community in Umahia South LGA, Abia State; Sammy Junior Inordee ‘alias T-Boy, 27yrs, from Gwarra Community in Khana LGA, Rivers State; Epo-Bari Nwolu, 26yrs from Ogale Community in Eleme, LGA, Rivers State; Yabari Gbarale, 29yrs from Gwara community, Khana LGA, Rivers State and Barine Yilda, 30yrs alias Albino or Yellow from Gwara community, Khana LGA, Rivers State.

He said investigations revealed that the suspects targeted lone female drivers of Porsche cars as they drive out of offices, shopping malls or any vulnerable places.

“They thereafter, trail them to lonely roads, abduct and take them to their criminal hideouts, sexually abuse them and demand ransom from their families before their release.

“They also sell off their exotic cars. Four (4) AK47 rifles, one (1) double barrel shotgun and set of military camouflage uniforms suspected to have been illegally acquired, which they wear to beat security checks, were recovered.

“Effort is being intensified to arrest other fleeing gang members and recover more weapons and stolen vehicles used by the suspects for their operations,” he said.