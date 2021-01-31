Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has advised residents of the state to always adhere strictly to COVID-19 guidelines to contain its spread.

Oyetola gave the advice during a COVID-19 sensitisation programme held at motor parks and markets in Iwo town, Osun, on Sunday.

He said that non-compliance with the prescribed COVID-19 protocols would make the disease spread faster.

Gov. Oyetola was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Tunbosun Oyintiloye.

The governor urged residents to take responsibility in the containment of COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the entire world.

“We must wake up to the reality that COVID-19 is real; unlike what we witnessed in the first wave, the second wave we are witnessing now is more deadly.

“The rate at which people are contracting the virus coupled with the number of recorded deaths on a daily basis calls for serious precautions on our part,’’ Oyetola said.

The governor said the essence of the sensitisation programme was to remind residents, especially market women and drivers, on the need to follow all the prescribed guidelines to win the war against the virus.

In his remarks, Mr Yinusa Amobi, a member of House of Representatives, representing Iwo Federal Constituency, also urged residents of the town to support the government in minimising the spread of the virus by following all the guidelines.

In his contribution, Mr Rafiu Ayofe, the Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Iwo Local Government, urged market men and women to always observe COVID-19 protocols.

“This is by regularly using their nose mask, washing of hands and use of hand sanitiser, maintaining of social distance, among others,’’ he said.

Mr Rahman Abiola, Chairman, Iwo East LCDA, and his counterpart in Olaoluwa South LCDA, Mr Adebiyi Adedayo, equally appealed to the people not to be unserious with the issue of COVID-19.

Mr Olajire Oyebode, the Osun State Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), said that his members would continue to observe COVID-19 protocols at motor parks.