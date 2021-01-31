The Ogun State Executive Council has approved for immediate reconstruction, the 2.35km Journalists Estate Road at Arepo in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the State.

According to the Hon. Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in the State, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, “preliminary work has already commenced and the contractor is expected to mobilise to the site this weekend. This is a high priority project and works at the site will start soon”.

“The Contractor is in the process of establishing an office and construction yard around the area”, he added noting that “when work begins on Sunday, I (Akinsanya) will be visiting the project site in company with the contractor-in-charge”.

Akinsanya said the project has a 9-month construction period adding that the road “which is 13-metre wide, 1m by 1m covered reinforced drainage, and stone pavement when completed, will be fully illuminated with street lights, lay byes, and other exotic road furniture”.

The Commissioner hinted that Gov. Abiodun prioritized the road at Arepo because when completed it would provide relief for road users along the Lagos-Ibadan express axis that had faced difficult times navigating their ways to their homes, especially during raining season.