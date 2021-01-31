By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo State Wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has drawn the battle line with the state government over its ongoing indefinite strike and the government’s order to resume on Monday, February 1, or forfeit their salaries.

The Union in a statement made available to journalists in Benin on Sunday, signed by its Chairman, Pius Okhueleigbe, Assistant Secretary-General, Moni Mike Modesty Itua and three others, told the government point-blank that its indefinite strike is in force, pending when the issues in dispute are favourably resolved.

It also advised parents/guardians to keep their children and wards out of public schools on Monday, February 1, 2021, insisting that the teachers are resolute in ensuring that “Freedom is now or never.”

Recall that the Secretary to the the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, in a statement last Thursday, while reacting to the Union’s directive to its members on the indefinite strike, ordered them to resume academic activities unfailingly on Monday, February 1, 2021, or it applies its “No work, No Pay”.

But, NUT in its statement, clarified that it has not called off the indefinite strike embarked on since January 18, 2021.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Edo State Wing, has been drawn to some pronouncements purportedly made by the Edo State Government with regards to the ongoing indefinite strike action embarked on by public primary school teachers and School-Heads in Edo state since 18th January, 2020.

“Wherein, it has been reported that government has issued a threat of “No Work, No Pay”, amongst others, to striking teachers with effect from 1st February, 2021.

“Ordinarily, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Edo State Wing, would not have bothered to respond to the said pronouncements because they were directed at National Union of Teachers, a body unknown to the constitution and laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but considering some parts of the pronouncements that bear teachers’ issues presently in dispute between NUT, Edo State Wing and Edo State Government.”

The Edo NUT urged public primary school heads, teachers, parents, pupils and the general public, to disregard all forms of threats, blackmail, intimidation, announcements, pronouncements and moves from any quarter, aimed at discrediting the indefinite strike action.

It boasted that none of the anti-democratic tactics of the government will alter the unshakeable resolve of the union and her members in ensuring that teachers’ 10-point demands are met by the Edo State Government.

“The indefinite strike action by public primary school heads and teachers which started on the 18th day of January, 2021, is still very much in force, hence by Monday, February 1, 2021, it will continue unhindered in the (18) eighteen Local Government Areas of the state,” it said.

NUT however called on all well-meaning citizens and institutions in Edo state to prevail on Edo state government to meet the demands of the teachers, instead of embarking on arm-twisting tactics and deploying unproductive shenanigans.