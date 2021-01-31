The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed shock over the death of Mr. Ben Ndubuisi Egbuna, the former Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation Of Nigeria, FRCN.

Mr. Ben Egbuna, a Fellow of the Guild died in Lagos on 28th of January, 2021 at the age of 71 years.

He was the pioneer Executive Director News, for Voice of Nigeria (VON) and the passionate broadcast professional was also a former President of, African Union of Broadcasting (AUB).

NGE in a condolence message signed by its Mustapha Isah described Mr. Egbuna as one of the most accomplished broadcasters Nigeria ever had.

“He was a thorough-bred broadcast journalist, who was meticulous and had an uncompromising disposition to the ethics and standards of the profession.

“He was among the staff of the External Service of the then National Broadcasting Corporation, now FRCN, who pioneered what is known today as the Voice of Nigeria, the nation’s external broadcasting station,” the statement added.

The Guild also commiserated with the Nigerian Government and the government and people of Anambra State, where he hailed from and extended their sincere sympathy to his family, friends and colleagues in the broadcasting industry, for this great loss.