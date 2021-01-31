Social movement organization, Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, has declared that insinuations suggesting some kind of leadership crisis in the organization were untrue.

Sylvanus Adamgbo who is MOSOP Kingdom Coordinator for Bori National Territory said there is an elected president of MOSOP in the person of Mr Fegalo Nsuke and that is the fact.

Adamgbo said on December 19, 2018, Fegalo Nsuke was clearly elected president of MOSOP in a contest where he defeated Mr Lazarus Tamana. Every other claim to the presidency of MOSOP is fraudulent and mischievous.

He said the dubious antics deployed against the leadership of MOSOP were designed to slow down current efforts and determination to refocus MOSOP towards its real ideals.

Adamgbo said the current assault against the leadership is immoral, unjust, indecent, and runs contrary to the values of the organization. Adamgbo urged the Ogoni people not to allow injustice to flourish in the organization whose primary aim is to fight against injustice.

He described the situation as unfortunate but not unexpected given the commitment of the present leadership to the Ogoni struggles.

Adamgbo, however, noted that such internal squabbles were not peculiar to MOSOP. He held that the internal skimming does not amount to a leadership vacuum and called on all MOSOP members to remain focused supporting the president as the organization draws close to elections this year.

“There is only one indisputable president of MOSOP, the person of Mr Fegalo Nsuke who was elected on December 19, 2018. All other claims are fake, deceptive, mischievous and motivated by pecuniary interests” Adamgbo said.

He urged the Ogoni people not to enthrone falsehood by misrepresenting the situation in MOSOP noting that there is a clear leadership of the movement in place based on a valid election that was conducted on December 19, 2018 and that must be respected.

Adamgbo further said the unconstitutional and unfair moves against the MOSOP leadership does not in any way negate the fact that there is an elected and substantive president of MOSOP.

Sylvanus Adamgbo however noted that internal maneuvers challenging the leadership of MOSOP were not new. He advised that the best thing to do now is to support the current president, Fegalo Nsuke, and unite ahead of the MOSOP elections due to be conducted this year.

“Since elections will be conducted this year, I will advise everyone to sheath their swords and give Nsuke and the MOSOP Central Committee the support to conduct a free, fair, transparent and credible election as the tenure of the present executives come to an end” Adamgbo said.

He advised that personal interests should not be allowed to drive the movement. Adamgbo cautioned that greed and personal interests have both hurt the strength of the movement and could affect the future of the Ogoni people.

Speaking on the 2021 Ogoni Day shootings by the Police, Adamgbo simply described it as unfortunate. He said the Ogoni Day shootings by the Police which left one person seriously injured was indecent.

“It is very unfortunate that the Police will shoot at peaceful crowds causing injuries and endangering the lives of innocent people. That level of repression was not expected and should not be part of our story at this time” Jonah said.