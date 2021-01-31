Leeds United have stunned Leicester City, preventing them from moving second on the Premier League table on Saturday.

It was a setback for Leicester that are in chase for a premier league trophy.

Chances were few and far between in the opening stages, the hosts were wasteful with an early free-kick, before some fine build-up play from Leeds saw Stuart Dallas’ through ball just out of the reach of Patrick Bamford in the Leicester box.

Leicester took the lead in the 13th minute, with Harvey Barnes playing a neat one-two with James Maddison, before slotting home past Illan Meslier in the Leeds net.

That lead lasted just two minutes though, Luke Ayling broke forwards down the right and he played the ball to Bamford who sent Dallas through on goal and he superbly found the bottom corner.

Leicester saw a goal ruled out following a VAR check, Maddison’s shot deflected into the path of Ayoze Perez who found the net, but the Spaniard was ruled offside.

Leeds were dealt an injury blow in the 21st minute when Rodrigo had to be replaced, with Mateusz Klich his replacement.

Leeds almost went ahead when Klich sent Jack Harrison into the Leicester box with a fabulous through ball, but he saw his half volley superbly saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

From the resulting corner, Schmeichel made another amazing save to deny Bamford’s bullet header and Klich turned in the rebound, but like Leicester, following a VAR check, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Schmeichel again kept Leicester level, this time denying Raphinha, before Meslier denied two attempts from Marc Albrighton at the other end.

Before the break Leicester had a decent chance to go ahead when Albrighton fired a dangerous low ball across the face of the Leeds goal, which was met by Perez, but Meslier made a fine stop to deny him as the two sides went into the break level.

At the start of the second period, captain Liam Cooper made a brilliant block to deny James Justin’s strike, when he was well placed in the Leeds box.

Meslier was forced into action when Ricardo Pereira fired a long range strike, but the Frenchman made a good stop to deny the low effort, before also saving from Youri Tielemans.

Leeds took the lead for the first time in the match in the 71st minute, Raphinha played Bamford into the Leicester box and he let the ball run onto his favoured left foot, before smashing the ball into the top corner with a fine finish.

Leicester began to apply the pressure following the goal, first Wesley Fofana saw a strike deflect over, following a good run by Perez.

From the resulting corner the Foxes nearly levelled, but a combination of Perez and Jonny Evans at the back post could only head the ball wide from close range.

Perez and Nampalys Mendy then forced Meslier into action once more, with the Leeds goalkeeper keeping the Whites in front.

With six minutes of the second half remaining Leeds added a third. The Whites hit Leicester on the counterattack and Bamford broke through on goal, before putting the ball on a plate for Harrison to slot home into an empty net.

Cooper made a strong challenge to stop a Leicester attack in the closing stages with Leeds United able to hold onto their impressive lead and take home another three points on the road.