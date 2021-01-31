By Aisha Cole/Lagos

The Lagos State Government said partial opening of the Third Mainland Bridge will resume from 00.01 a.m. on Monday, following the early completion of the casting of some joints.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

The re-opening will allow the resumption of movement arrangements of 12.00 a.m. for Lagos Island bound motorists and 12.00 noon for Mainland bound motorist subsist.

The bridge was totally shut on 28 January to enable completion of repair works on the double sized expansion.

It was to be reopened on 2 February.

However, the casting was accomplished much faster, by Saturday.

Oladeinde expressed gratitude to Lagos residents, especially those affected by the closure, for their understanding.

“LASG hereby appeals to residents to cooperate with the state government as all other ongoing rehabilitation projects would come to an end in a very short while.

“The benefits, including safety, is for all and sundry,’’ Oladehinde said.