By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday vowed to jail violators of COVID-19 protocols in the state for six months as the virus peaks in Lagos.

Lagos posted over 1,040 cases on Saturday, the highest single day infections since the pandemic broke out in February 2020.

The governor, in a statement, lamented that many people were still violating the COVID-19 protocols and vowed to act immediately.

“The State Government has observed with dismay the widespread flagrant disregard and non-adherence to guidelines and protocols aimed at stemming and curbing the tide of infection.

“We particularly note that some event centers have been operating their premises outside the acceptable parameters for operation/usage and continue to be recalcitrant in this regard.

“This is to sound a very serious note of warning that henceforth all those found culpable and in breach of the existing regulations and guidelines would be swiftly and decisively dealt with in full accordance with the provisions of the law,” he said.

“Furthermore, and in line with the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed last week by President Muhammadu Buhari, it is hereby directed that no gathering of more than 50 persons shall hold in an enclosed space, except for religious purposes, in which case the gathering shall not exceed 50% capacity of the space.

“A breach of the provisions of the Presidential Regulations attracts upon summary conviction, a fine or six months imprisonment and or both. Our enforcement agencies have been appropriately tasked to ensure maximum compliance.

“All Lagosians are enjoined to continue to observe all laid down guidelines and protocols issued by both the state and federal governments for the effective containment and treatment of the novel corona virus disease,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu also reiterated that oxygen is free at all Lagos State-owned COVID-19 treatment centres, wmphasising that the state government did not charge for the use of oxygen in its centres.

He said considering that oxygen demand has spiked to between 300 and 400 cylinders per day across state-owned treatment facilities, the government was working hard to ensure that availability and supply were very easily able to meet and even surpass this demand.

“To this end, a second oxygen plant is under construction at the Gbagada General Hospital, and will come on-stream within the next seven days. It is expected that this will boost the in-house capacity and availability of oxygen across all State Government managed treatment centers,” he said.