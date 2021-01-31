By Abankula

Lagos has set a new record in its COVID-19 grim statistics, posting a humongous 1,040 cases on Saturday.

It was the highest daily count ever posted by the state that has been the epicentre of the pandemic since February last year.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Lagos has now registered 48,919 cases till date, while the national total stands at 130,557.

In the breakdown of the cases, Lagos recorded 157 more cases than the combined total for 21 states and Abuja.

Abuja that posted the second highest daily cases on Saturday registered 298, to take its tally to 16,863.

As the NCDC reported, there was just one death from Ogun state, which took its toll to 43.

The nation’s death toll went up to 1578.

In sharp contrast, 27 deaths were posted for the country on Friday.

The number of discharged also increased to 103,712, leaving 25, 617 active cases.

On Saturday, 932 were discharged, 461 of them being community recoveries in Lagos.

Here is the breakdown of the cases for Saturday:

Lagos-1040

FCT-298

Anambra-86

Rivers-54

Taraba-45

Ogun-42

Oyo-40

Akwa Ibom-38

Sokoto-30

Ebonyi-30

Imo-28

Kaduna-28

Osun-27

Kano-21

Benue-19

Edo-17

Gombe-15

Ekiti-9

Delta-8

Jigawa-3

Kwara-2

Bayelsa-2

Plateau-1