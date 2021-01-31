By Abankula

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kaisha Umaru, popularly known as Kaisha, has denied kissing Kiddwaya, fellow reality TV star, whose full name is Terseer Waya.

Kaisha was responding to a viral video of the two on Saturday night.

She has now uploaded the full video that tells the full story.

The video recorded at the birthday party of another Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate Praise Nelson, showed Kiddwaya pouring alcohol into Kaisha’s mouth and making a move as if he wanted to kiss her.

This made many social media users to accuse Kaisha of attempting to steal Kiddwaya from Erica Nlewedim, another ex housemate.

The full video has now debunked the entire story.

Kiddwaya prankishly made a move, he didn’t complete the move.

Reacting in a series of tweets on Sunday morning, Kaisha said she had too much to drink at the party and did not remember kissing Kiddwaya.

She debunked the claims via her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

She tweeted: ”So, I woke up to ”Kidd kissed Kaisha last night” How??? Oh yes, I had too much to drink at Praise birthday party last night and I don’t remember kissing Kidd so where’s this coming from?.

”Kidd’s ritual of pouring drinks into our mouths is not new and we all know how playful he is.

“Kidd is like a brother to me and I have never imagined kissing Kidd! Never!!! It’s my fault that I was careless last night; I had too much to drink.

”My carelessness pushed a negative narrative about Kidd and I sincerely apologise for that. For those assuming on Kidd’s behavior saying he kissed me here you go…”