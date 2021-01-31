By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Billionaire businessman, philanthropist and former lawmaker, Ned Nwoko, has said that he marries three weeks after he has dated and that is the case with all his wives.

The billionaire revealed this in an interview with BBC News Igbo.

According to him, marriage is solid and based on respect and understanding.

Speaking about his marriage with Regina Daniels, he said “I met her and I like her, we married within three weeks, I married all my wives within the same period, I do not believe in dating anybody I want to marry.”

Ned Nwoko said love comes within marriage and not before marriage.

“You marry them and you begin to fall in love within the marriage. Even in my own culture as it were as a kid in the sixties, people were not dating, they get married, within the families, they choose a wife, most girls are expected to be virgins, they get married and then they build a family from there.

He explains that there is usually a lot of excitement and learning to do as couples do not know themselves before marriage, and hence, they learn about one another.

The businessman said he never knew Regina before marrying her and never watched her movies before. He said he saw her first when she came to his house in company of her mother and her siblings. At that point, he said he liked her and that was it.

Ned said on marrying another wife that Regina is well aware it can happen.

“She knows that it can happen, I come from a very polygamous environment myself, I love children and I want more children, she knows it and my other wives know this, so we see what happens in the future.”

The former lawmaker, bemoaned Southern Christians saying that Northerners marry two to four women which helps the society as economic downturn has led women to prostitution.

He said Southern Christians are not allowed to be polygamous but have an average of 10 girlfriends.