By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Kwara State government has again reassured residents it is committed to ensuring their safety and security amidst the surge in the number of herdsmen that relocated to the state.

This is in wake of the relocation of the Sarkin Fulani of Oyo State, Salihu Abdulkadir, and his people from Igangan to Ilorin.

There has been anxiety over the safety of lives and property by residents of Ilorin, its environs, and the state generally.

The government, however, said it already put in measures to prevent any crisis between host communities and herders in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Professor Mamman Sabbah Jibril, gave these assurances in a press statement on Saturday.

” In the light of some unfortunate developments in some neighboring states, we urge our people not to entertain any fear as proactive measures have been taken and are being taken to maintain peace and ensure the security of lives and property of every resident.

“The government is working with all security agencies, Directors of Personnel Management (DPMs) of local governments, and the leadership of Miyetti Allah to strengthen the existing peace between various economic interests, he said.

Similarly, the leadership of Miyetti Allah has also committed to disallow night grazing or cattle grazing by underage persons.

” Assisted by the security agencies, the DPMs across the 16 local government areas have been directed to work with local communities and legitimate herders to keep the peace, he said.

The SSG urged everyone to key into the peacebuilding process and avoid taking laws into their own hands or engage in activities that could undermine peaceful existence.