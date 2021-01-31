By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular music act, Harrysong is set to get married to his longtime girlfriend in Delta, Warri state, Tribuneonline reports.

The music star is said to have picked April 3 for the ceremony to hold in Delta State.

However, he is yet to confirm the report in any of his social media accounts as plans have been in top gear in recent weeks towards making the event a success.

The former Five Star act working on his EP, ‘gods among men’, however, in an interview refused to comment on rumors of him getting married and simply said he is old enough to get married.

Asked if it was true that he picked April 3 for the traditional wedding in Delta, the music star said he would speak about the rumour when he completes work on his EP.

He said “I know people have been talking about Harrysong’s wedding but that is not what I am focusing on now as I have a project I am working on.”

He also confirmed he would get married one day saying it would happen like a movie.

“Yes, I will get married and it is something I have been thinking about. Trust me it will be like a movie that day but I can’t tell you when now,” he said.