Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has said the only way to prevent herders-farmers clash in Nigeria is to abolish the movement of herdsmen from North to the South.

He spoke in an interview with newsmen in Daura, Katsina State on Saturday.

He said his advocacy was that Nigeria should abolish the transportation or trekking of herdsmen from the northern part of Nigeria to the middle belt and to the southern part of the country.

According to him, there should be a law that would ban the movement of herdsmen and their cattle from the north to the south.

Ganduje said until this was done, the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers would continue.

He also said cattle rustling would continue until the ban was put in place in the country.

In his words: “My advocacy is that we should abolish the transportation or trekking of herdsmen from the Northern part of Nigeria to the Middle Belt and to the Southern part of Nigeria.

“There should be a law that will ban, otherwise we cannot control the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers and cannot control the cattle rustling which is affecting us greatly.”

Ganduje added that “We are building a Ruga settlement in Samsosua Forest, our border with Katsina and we have succeeded in curtailing the effect of banditry in that area.

“So, we are building many houses, we are constructing a dam; we are establishing a cattle artificial insemination centre; we are establishing veterinary clinic and already we have started building houses for herdsmen.”