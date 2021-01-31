A retired Commissioner of Police, Yomi Onashile, has died of coronavirus complications while receiving treatment at the Olodo Isolation Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Onashile according to reports had been on admission at the COVID-19 Isolation Centre since January 24 and died while receiving treatment.

He was a resident of Ashiru Estate, Adeoyo Road, and died at about 10:00 a.m., on Saturday.

CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed Onashile’s death to newsmen on Saturday.

Fadeyi said, “We just lost an Ex-Commissioner of Police, Yomi Onashile to the dreaded coronavirus infection.

“The deceased has been on admission at the isolation centre after he tested positive for the virus.

“Sadly, he lost the battle. I pray that God gives his family the fortune to bear the loss.”

Prior to his retirement from the Nigeria Police Force, Onashile served as the Commissioner of Police in Abia, Oyo, Ekiti and Lagos states.