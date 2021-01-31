By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stopped civil servants on grade level 14 and below from resuming work on Monday, February 1.

The governor has ordered that affected civil servants should now resume on February 26, 2021, as Coronavirus assumes frightening dimension in Lagos.

A circular issued by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola on Sunday said due to the state government’s concern and pocket of Coronavirus infection in the second wave of Covid-19 among the public servants in the State, the governor has further extended the work from home directive to all the State Public Servants on Grade Level 14 and below with effect from Monday 1st to Friday 26th, February, 2021.

The circular further stated that, the directive excludes essential duty staff, first responders, as well as officers saddled with assignments in the weekly Duty Rosters of their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“Furthermore, Public Servants are advised to stay safe by observing all COVID-19 Protocols, such as Physical/Social Distancing, regular use of face mask and hand hygiene,” he said.

Okunola, thereby, urged that accounting officers were to ensure strict adherence to all extant directives aimed to guarantee Physical/Social Distancing in the work place by the preparation of weekly Duty Rosters as considered germane to the effective service delivery of respective MDAs

“In addition, in line with Presidential Order on Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that, there shall be no gathering of more than 50 persons at an event, meetings, retreat, within the State.

“At all gatherings, a physical distance of at least two meters shall be maintained, except for religious purposes, in which case the gathering shall not exceed 50% capacity of the space,” he said..