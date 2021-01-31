Agency Report

Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, the 22nd richest man in the world, has returned home from hospital following a bout of COVID-19.

He is feeling well, his spokesman Arturo Elias said on Saturday.

During the past week, Slim was hospitalised at the National Institute of Nutrition, a public health centre in Mexico City.

Slim’s son, Carlos Slim Domit, revealed on Monday that the telecoms magnate had caught the coronavirus.

He said his dad was making a good recovery from the mild symptoms.

Spokesman Elias, who is also Slim’s son-in-law, said the 81-year-old had returned home on Thursday, and was “very well.”

Thursday was also Slim’s birthday.

Slim is Mexico’s wealthiest man. His family controls America Movil, the largest telecommunications provider in Latin America, as well as a host of other businesses.

According to Forbes, he is worth $56billion and is now ranked 22nd in the world.