Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the constitution of a Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team to resolve the traffic gridlock in and around Apapa.

Members of the team are Hon. Toyin Fayinka (Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation) Engr. Olajide Oduyoye (General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority LASTMA); Hon. Sola Giwa (SSA to the Governor on Central Business Districts); and Ayodeji Laurent: (SSA to the Governor on Political Security Intelligence).

The Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring zero tolerance for traffic offenders and a seamless traffic management system specifically designed to restore sanity in and around Apapa.

The team must also create a cohesive system that would aid the resurgence of business activities and ensure that residents live in a conducive environment devoid of traffic-induced stress.

Mr. Governor said that the area of coverage of the Team’s operations includes: Ikorodu Road to Oshodi – Mile 2 – Apapa; Ikorodu Road – Funsho Williams Avenue (Surulere) – Alaka – Iganmu – SIFAX – Ijora 7up – Apapa, Surulere – Alaka – Eko Bridge – Ijora Olopa – Ijora 7up – Apapa.

With the development, it is expected that traffic within Apapa and its environs will be better managed by a team of dedicated LASTMA, FRSC, POLICE and Intelligence service Officers.

Mr. Governor added that the Policemen from Area ‘B’ Police Command will tentatively provide security back-up for the team, pending the announcement of the new security architecture by the State Government.