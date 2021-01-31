By Jennifer Okundia

Alapomeji Ancestral Records pioneer 9ice, serves the video for his song “Glory“, off the “Fear Of God” album which was shot by Samz visuals.

In 2008, he released the single Gongo Aso, and went on to win the Best Hip Hop Artist of the Year at the MTV Africa Music Awards.

Gongo Aso won him four other awards at the 2009 edition of the Hip Hop World Awards held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja: the Album of the Year, Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year and the Best Rap in Pop Album categories.

9ice released another album entitled “Tip of The Iceberg: Episode 1 in 2020. Check on the visual here.