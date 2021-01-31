The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said it has arrested seven suspects over cultism, armed robbery and kidnapping in Kabusa, Bwari, Kwali, Gwagwalada and Abaji axis of the territory.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

She said the suspects were arrested during different coordinated intelligence operations in January.

Yusuf said exhibits recovered from the suspects are six locally-fabricated pistols, eight unexpended cartridges, one saw, one hammer, one cutlass and one jackknife.

She said two of the suspects were arrested over armed robbery and attempted kidnapping of their victim along Abaji axis.

According to her, exhibits recovered from the two suspects are one mobile phone, cash sum of N60,000 belonging to their victim and two cutlasses.

She said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of the investigation.

Yusuf enjoined FCT residents to remain calm, law-abiding and comply with all COVID-19 regulations.

She pledged the unflinching commitment of the command to the protection the lives and property of FCT residents.

The PPRO urged residents to call the command on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 for distress, emergency or report of suspicious movements.

She said the conduct of Police Officers could be reported to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352.