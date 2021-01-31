By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Twelve yet-to-be identified Nigerian governors and 40 percent of lawmakers are gay.

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, who came out to recently to declare his sexual orientation as gay, made the claim in an Instagram post.

He shied away from naming the people.

He slammed the anti-gay law former President Goodluck Jonathan signed in 2014.

The actor called on U.S. President Joe Biden to sanction Nigerian government over the 14-years jail term for homosexuals in Nigeria.

“Dear President Joe Biden. I am proudly gay, and I beg you to place sanctions on Nigerian government for its inhuman laws against law-abiding homosexuals.

“This same government pampers wicked Fulani herdsmen who kidnap and cause trouble in southern part of Nigeria.

“We are tired and scared despite the fact that more than 40% of current legislatures and over twelve governors are homosexuals in naija; why the hypocrisy,” he said.

Days back, Maduagwu revealed he is gay.