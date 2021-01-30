Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

After four harrowing nights with in the custody of kidnappers, the widow of former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Kogi East Zonal Chairman, Barrister Kola-Ojo has been rescued from her abductors.

PM NEWS gathered that she was rescued on Friday night through combined efforts of vigilance groups in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State assisted by hunters from Ondo State.

She was abducted along with 13 other victims in the morning of Monday, 25th January between Iffe and Egbeda towns in Ijumu LGA of Kogi State.

It was gathered that the chairman of Ijumu local government council, Taufiq Isah rallied members of the local vigilance group and hunters from Ondo state who stormed the den of the kidnappers in the forest for the rescue.

However, PM NEWS was unable to confirm the exact location of the rescue as at the time of filing in this story.

According to the source, the kidnappers escaped when they saw the hunters advancing to their den and abandoned Mrs Kola Ojo and the other kidnapped passengers.

It was also learnt that while narrating her experience, Mrs Kola-Ojo said that her captors molested, beat and starved her and the other captives.

She revealed that before they were rescued from the kidnappers’ den, two of their abductors were in severe pain as a result of the bullets shot from the local hunters in a previous encounter four days ago.

She thanked the Chairman of Ijumu Council, and the hunters and members of the vigilance group for rescuing her and the other passengers.

Isah in return commended Governor Yahaya Bello and his Special Adviser on Security Commodore Jerry Omodara (rtd) for their maximum and moral support during the challenging period.

He further commended the local hunters and vigilantes for their efforts towards curbing criminality in his domain.

Mrs Ojo had visited Okoro-Gbede to complete the burial obsequies after the first anniversary of her husband’s demise and was returning back to her base in Lagos when she was abducted alongside other passengers.