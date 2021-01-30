Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has given reason why the police cannot arrest Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho for issuing quit notice to Fulani herdsmen at Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government of Oyo State.

Falana had earlier said Igboho did not have the power to issue such quit notice as the act was illegal and unconstitutional.

But, he, however, said the police could not arrest him because there were several people in the north who issued the same quit notice to some people and were not arrested.

The human rights lawyer was a guest at The Punch Online interview programme, ‘The Roundtable.’

According to Falana, the police should not venture to arrest Sunday Igboho because in this same country, when others issued quit notices to other nationalities in the past, they were not arrested.

“There is no way the police can choose who to arrest in this nature. Almajiris have been deported, beggars have been deported, the poor and destitute have been deported and the government never raised any issue,” he said.

Sunday Igboho became a star after issuing quit notice to Fulani herdsmen in Igangan.

At the expiration of the ultimatum, he went to the area to address thousands of supporters, insisting that the Fulani herdsmen must leave.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu ordered his arrest, but it was never executed.