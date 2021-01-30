President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians of full implementation of the 2021 budget, with all transparency and openness in meeting the targets.

He commended the National Assembly for the effective and detailed attention before the passage.

Speaking to newsmen in Daura, after the registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress, the President said the budget aptly captured some of the visions of the administration, and all efforts will be poured in to ensure effective implementation.

“We have directed all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies to follow what is in the budget so that we can get the National Assembly to easily support the next budget. We can tell them what we have received, and how it was spent.

“We are always ready to make the balance sheet available for all Nigerians and the National Assembly. We have nothing to hide.’’

Buhari said the administration had given more attention to agriculture in order to diversify and strengthen the economy.

“We are still grateful to Morocco for the support they gave us in producing fertilizer in the country. We have 42 companies producing fertiliser in six geopolitical zones.’’

The President’s registration exercise in Daura was attended by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, ten governors, including the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, who is the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, and other party stalwarts.