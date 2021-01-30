Ghana-based Gambian actress Princess Shyngle has tied the knot with her long time crush and friend of 10years.

The actress made this known on Instagram after sharing a TikTok video of her engagement ring and her wedding proposal.

Captioning the video, she wrote;

My crush since 8th grade even though you didn’t use to look my way back then the only man I ever hit on numerous times I had no luck instead you choose to be my friend for over 10 years, little did either of us knew we were gonna end up together. Our real and genuine friendship brought us together and made our relationship and bound stronger than ever. I’m still taking it all in and I know all this would not have been possible without Allah. I’m blessed to be married to my childhood crush, my forever crush, my best friend, gossip partner and love of my life. Mrs Bala-Gaye 4life. I’m officially a wife.