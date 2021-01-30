The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that troops of `Operation Thunder Strike’ rescued two kidnapped women at Gadanin Gwari in Gwagwada District of Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The state government also confirmed that the police have rescued two other persons abducted at Kurmin Idon axis of Kaduna-Kachia Road in Kajuru LGA.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, on Saturday.

Aruwan said the troops captured three suspected bandits.

The commissioner explained that the women were abducted on their way to the farm.

“The troops on patrol tracked down the criminals and engaged them in a firefight, forcing them to abandon their captives and run for their lives,’’ he said.

He said that after securing the women, the troops pursued and trapped the bandits at Gajina settlement in Chikun LGA, destroying their camps.

“Three of the kidnappers were apprehended and are now in custody, while the rescued women have returned to their homes,’’ the commissioner said.

Aruwan said the troops of Operation Thunder Strike and the newly-inducted troops of the Nigerian Army Women Corps are patrolling the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The commissioner quoted Gov. Nasir El-Rufai as commending the military and police for rescuing the victims and arresting the bandits.