Remmy Hazzan, Special Adviser on Public Communications to Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, well known as Sunday Igboho, is welcome in the state.

Remmy Hazzan stated this will reacting to Igboho’s announcement that he will go after killer herdsmen in Ogun state.

Hazzan said: “Anybody who is hoping to help us with the security situation is welcome. Not only Sunday Igboho, whoever has what it takes to help us get security right is welcome in Ogun State,” Hazzan said on PUNCH Live on Saturday.

Igboho, who had issued a seven-day quit notice to herdsmen accused of sundry crimes in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State and enforced the same, had said:

“What many people do not know about this whole issue is that it was God that wanted to liberate Ibarapa people from the captivity of herdsmen that I went there.

“The suffering that the people of Ibarapa were going through was brought to the fore by the death of Dr. Aborode, Aborode. it exposed a lot of things going on in that area.

“Many who have been killed and kidnapped there are not small. We however thank God that normalcy has been restored gradually.

“By the grace of God, the remaining issues in Ogun state will be resolved, all criminal herdsmen in Ogun state should get prepared I am coming.”

However, Hazzan, stressed that Igboho “would be welcome for consultation” only and not for any form of violence or confrontation.