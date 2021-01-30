Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has confessed that eight out of 10 kidnappers arrested in Nigeria are Fulanis, but he admitted that not all Fulanis are criminals.

Speaking at a meeting in Abuja with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association (MACBAN) at the weekend, Abubakar said those Fulanis who engaged in one form of crime or another were across the country, saying it was not proper to refer to any tribe by the crime perpetrated by individuals.

He said: “For example when they collected N10m, where and how do you spend this amount in the bush? The money is back in the city.

“I have told the Inspector General of Police to check this. We are not saying Fulani are not part of the kidnappings as mentioned by the Secretary of Miyetti Allah.

“Seven to eight kidnappers arrested are Fulani, but that doesn’t mean every Fulani is a criminal. No, they are not,” he said.

The Sultan said all hands must be put on deck to bring an end to this problem.

He said he and others were going to approach President Muhammadu Buhari to talk to the West African neighbours where they have Fulani like Senegal, Niger Republic, Guinea and Mali, to help the country because most of these bandits cross from neighbouring countries to conduct their criminal acts and run back.