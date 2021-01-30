By Itohan Abara-Laserian/Lagos

FBN Holdings Plc has announced the appointments of Mr Seni Adetu, Mrs Juliet Anammah and Mr. Otu Hughes as Independent Non-Executive Directors.

Dr Oba Otudeko, Group Chairman disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

Otudeko said the appointments were subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said the trio would bring on board their combined professional experience and expertise cutting across various industries and institutions of global repute.

“I am certain that these rich experiences will have immediate and long-term impact on the group and its subsidiaries across Africa and beyond,” he said.

Adetu, a former Managing Director/CEO, Guinness Nigeria Plc, has 35 years of private sector experience garnered at the highest levels primarily with John Holt, Coca-Cola International and Diageo in various countries within and outside Africa.

He holds a first degree in Chemical Engineering and Masters in Business Administration (with specialisation in Marketing), both from the University of Lagos.

Anammah, a pharmacist by training is Chairwoman Jumia Nigeria & Head of Institutional Affairs Jumia Group.

She has over 28 years of professional experience including over seven years at Partner/Chief Executive level.

She was the CEO of Jumia Nigeria and prior to that, spent 16 years at Accenture.

At Accenture, she was the Partner managing Accenture’s Consumer Goods Practice in West Africa.

She started her career in Sales & Marketing with May and Baker (Sanofi-Aventis) in 1991 before joining Accenture as a Senior Strategy Consultant in 1999.”

The third new non-executive director, Hughes has over 25 years experience in operations and strategy, principal investment, mergers and acquisition as well as capital raising in both the US and sub-Saharan Africa.