Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 36-year-old school bus driver who allegedly defiled a four-year-old pupil in Ogijo.

Police said the bus driver, Humble Michael, was apprehended on January 22, after a report by the victim’s mother at Ogijo police station.

The victim’s mother had told the police that while her husband was bathing her daughter, he observed she was bleeding from her private part.

Ogun State Police Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement said when the girl was asked, she told her parents that the driver of their school bus had defiled her on January 21, while driving her home from school.

The victim revealed that after the driver had dropped all other school children, she remained the only one left in the bus.

This, he said, “gave the driver the opportunity to park somewhere along the road and defiled the little innocent girl.”

Oyeyemi disclosed that the DPO of Ogijo police division, CSP Muhammed Sulaiman Baba and his men went after the suspect and he was promptly arrested.

It was gathered that the victim was taken to the general hospital where the doctor’s report confirmed that she was sexually abused.

“On interrogation, the suspect admitted that he actually committed the crime,” Oyeyemi added.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, while ordering that the case be transferred to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state CIID for Investigation, appealed to parents and school proprietors to be cautious so as to prevent a repeat of such incidents.