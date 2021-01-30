Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Operatives of OSPAC, a local vigilance group in Aluu community of Ikwerre local Government area of Rivers have arrested one Mgbechi Wekwe, a security personnel attached to Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumulomeni, of the state over alleged abduction and defilement of a 16- year- old girl.

It was gathered that the 60-year-old suspect has been on the wanted list of the police since the mother of the defiled girl, Mrs Kindness Edwin, reported the incident to the police.

Mrs Edwin confirmed to PM NEWS that based on credible intelligence, the suspect was arrested by OSPAC close to the place her daughter was working in Aluu on Thursday.

She told PM NEWS that Wekwe abducted and defiled her daughter in revenge for her (mother’s) refusal to accept the marriage proposal of the 60 -year -old security man.

In an interview with our correspondent, Mrs Edwin, a widow, said Wekwe asked her to marry him, but she opted out of the marriage deal because she was not comfortable with his character.

Mrs Edwin alleged that while threatening to kill her for opting out of the marriage deal, the suspect accused her daughter of instigating the rejection of the marriage proposal.

Mrs Edwin said subsequently, on January 13, 2021, Wekwe with assistance of some boys abducted her daughter at gunpoint in front of her work place at Aluu at about 6:00pm and took her to Rumuakunde, in Emohua LGA where she was defiled.

She said her daughter was released on Friday 15th January 2021, two days after the incident.

Mrs Edwin said she lodge a report to the Police after her daughter told her what transpired between her and her abductors.

Mrs Edwin called on well-meaning Nigerians to help her get justice.

Also, a human rights organization, the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign which has been at the vanguard of ensuring that Wekwe is brought to justice commended OSPAC over the arrest of the suspect.

He condemned the refusal of the management of the university where Wekwe is working to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to ensure justice is done in the alleged defilement allegation.

The Coordinator of the group, Prince Wiro, in a statement on Friday January said the report that the suspect was arrested on his way home after close of work confirms suspicion that he has been reporting to duty contrary to the claims by the university’s management as contained in statement credited to the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Ngozi Okiridu.

Mr Wiro called on the Police to ensure a thorough investigation into the matter with a view to serving justice to all the parties involved.

The group had earlier urged the Management of the Ignatius Ajuru University to hand over the suspect to the Police without delay.

It was gathered that OSPAC handed over the suspect to Inspector General of Police, (IGP) monitoring unit in Aluu.

Our correspondent also learnt that efforts are on to transfer the suspect to Aluu Divisional Police headquarters were the matter was reported.

Wiro also claimed that information available to his group indicated that the suspect reportedly called the mother of the victims two days before his arrest boasting that the school will not hand him over to the Police as he is being protected by some highly placed individuals in the University.