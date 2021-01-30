Real Madrid suffered another title blow as they were beaten 2-1 by Levante on Saturday afternoon.

Los Blancos missed their opportunity to move within four points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

Real were reduced to ten men with just eight minutes on the clock after Eder Militao received his marching orders for bringing down Sergio Leon who looked to be through on goal.

Despite being a man down it was the home side who took the lead, with Marco Asensio latching onto Toni Kroos’ majestic through-ball before coolly slotting past Aitor Fernandez.

Having gone 1-0 up Zinedine Zidane’s side started to take control of the game, but their dominance was curtailed as Levante hit back with just over half an hour gone. Alvaro Odriozola was caught ball watching at the back post and Jose Luis Morales took full advantage as he brilliantly guided his half-volley into the far corner.

Vinicius Junior was introduced in the second half as Real looked to regain the lead, and within seconds of his arrival, he conceded a penalty, though Thibaut Courtois came to the home side’s rescue with a fine save from Roger Marti’s spot-kick.

With little over ten minutes remaining Roger redeemed himself by handing Levante the lead.