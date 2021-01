By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar, shared a message on her Instagram page, where she advised individuals on what to do about giving.

Abubakar started her acting career in 2001 when she played a minor role in Rejected. Her first lead role was in Gangster Paradise.

She won the Afro Hollywood Best Actress award in 2011.

Her message read: “NO NEED SAYING WHAT YOU DID 4 OTHERS🤲🏻THEY DID SAME TO YOU2. THEY GIVE YOU SUGAR ,THEY WILL TELL EVERY ONE💯 DROP THEM AND MANAGE WHAT U HAVE AND BE HAPPY ABOUT IT. GOOD PPL GIVE🤩NOT RICH PPL

JUMAAT KAREEM🙏🏻”

The native of Kogi State was born in Kano. She attended Ideal primary school and then studied Sociology at Bayero University, Kano.

In April 2020, she announced the birth of her son on her Instagram page.