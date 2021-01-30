The leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed what he described as God’s mind on the next Inspector-General of Police.

This is as the tenure of the incumbent IGP, Mohammed Adamu gradually comes to an end.

There has been several talks on who takes over from IGP Adamu and Primate Ayodele has said that God has given him the names to be selected as the new police boss.

According to the prophet, the appointment will be among three people in the police force namely Dig Usman Alkali Baba, Fdc., Aig. Dasuki Galadanchi Mni and AIG. Moses Ambakina Jitoboh, Mni.

The clergyman made this known in a statement issued on Friday night, saying that if Buhari appoints anyone of the three of them, the security situation of Nigeria will stabilize.

“The best candidate for the appointment of the new Inspector General Of Police after Mohammed Adamu is between Dig Usman Alkali Baba, Fdc., Aig. Dasuki Galadanchi Mni and Aig. Moses Ambakina Jitoboh, mni.

“The security network in Nigeria is troubled, in the next two months, things can go wrong if care is not taken, one of these people is the one that can help stabilize the security situation of Nigeria. One of them will cause change in the country’s security system,” he said.

On 2023, the senior pastor also spoke briefly about 2023 politics, revealing that he foresees that the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will break, and that a third force will arise.

He said, “APC, PDP will eventually break, and a third force will arise.

“The leading parties are confused, the third force is coming, it will be a youth party.”