Lieutenant Colonel Y. M. Dodo is now President Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide-De-Camp (ADC).

The lieutenant replaces Colonel Muhammad Abubakar who has been in the role since 2015.

Channels TV reported that Colonel Abubakar is leaving the position to attend a course, a requirement for the promotion to the rank of a brigadier-general.

Until his appointment, Lieutenant Colonel Dodo was the Academy Adjutant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

The President is currently in his hometown Daura, Katsina state, where he is attending theAll Progressives Congress Membership Registration.