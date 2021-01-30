President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday revalidated his membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Daura, Katsina State.

After completing his revalidation, Buhari tweeted: “Today in Daura, I participated in the membership registration and revalidation exercise of our great party,

“All good people must get involved in the task of nation-building and improving their society. Register for your party, and register to vote.

“I thank our Party for choosing a bottom-up process of registration. Our party style and structure should no longer be Abuja downwards, but from the ward level upwards. So that people can defend the party and its policies even at every level,” he said.