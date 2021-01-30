By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nollywood actor cum politician, Yul Edochie has said Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is grossly misunderstood.

Edochie described Kanu as a hero who truly wants lasting peace in Africa.

The popular actor made the remark on his Instagram page while celebrating the IPOB leader for his strides.

Edochie wrote: “Today is not his birthday, but I choose to celebrate this great man today. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, a Hero who is grossly misunderstood.

“But all he truly wants is for Africans to wake up and take serious decisions that will bring lasting peace in Africa. Live long great man. May Chukwu Okike Abiama be with you always.”

Kanu has been in the forefront pushing for the actualisation of Biafra and the well being of the Southeast.

Kanu had recently launched the Eastern Security Network, ESN, to protect the region.