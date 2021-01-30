By Jennifer Okundia

Singer-songwriter and record producer Temilade Openiyi aka Tems, delivers the official music video for her song “The Key.“

The tune is off her album “For Broken Ears” and directed by AUX.

Tems released the single “Try Me” in August 2019, and since its release, it has garnered more than 4 million views on YouTube.

Also her single ‘Damages’ from her “For Broken Ears” EP, garnered 2.7 million views on YouTube.

Tems was born to a Nigerian mother and British father, on June 11th, 1995 in Lagos, Nigeria. Her family moved to the United Kingdom shortly after her birth.

In school she was noticed by her music teacher and she learnt the piano. She would practice singing with her brother’s guitar accompaniment.

Openiyi attended Dowen College in Lekki and studied and graduated in economics in Johannesburg.